Super Eagles Winger Ejuke Set For Sevilla Move





Former Europa League champions Sevilla are set to complete a free transfer for Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke.

Ejuke spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Antwerp from Russian club CSKA Moscow.

Announcing the imminent transfer to Sevilla on his X handle (formerly Twitter), football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote, “Sevilla agree deal to sign Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke as free agent, here we go!

“Verbal agreement in place with Sevilla on contract terms, medical and signature are booked for next week.”

The pacy winger’s contract with CSKA Moscow will expire at the end of this month.

The 26-year-old scored three goals in 29 league appearances for Antwerp.

The previous season, he played on loan at German Club Hertha Berlin, where he made 20 league appearances.





Source: Leadership Newspaper