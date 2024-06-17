Father’s Day: Tinubu Salutes Fathers As Nation’s Destiny Shapers





On the occasion of 2024 Father’s Day, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated fathers, including all paternal figures, who have in no small measure contributed to shaping the destiny of the nation by their sacrifice, forbearance, provision, protection, presence, and guidance of the young ones to the noble and true path.

The President, in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, stated that Father’s Day, with origins far deep into the Middle Ages, and official roots in West Virginia, the United States, where an event was held in 1908 to celebrate 362 men who died in an explosion at a coal mining company, is significant for its purpose as a day set apart to honour all fathers – living, deceased, and paternal figures.

President Tinubu affirmed that society is in better stead with fathers who rise to the great demand of responsibility, guiding the children through the vagaries of existence and preparing them for the future, as well as bequeathing to them…





Source: Leadership Newspaper