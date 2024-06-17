Gov Uzodimma Hands Over 11 APCs, 32 Vehicles To Police





Imo State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has boosted the operational readiness of the police by procuring additional 32 vehicles and refurbishing 11 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) for the Command.

At a brief handover of the vehicles to the police, Governor Uzodimma said the essence was to enable the operatives continue in their efforts towards the fight against crime and criminality and security of lives and property in the state.

The governor said making security equipment and facilities functional is vital in the operations of the police.

He added that government in its wisdom assembled all abandoned vehicles in the Command that were littered all over the state and refurbished for further use by the police.

The Governor expressed his belief that the repaired APCs and other vehicles would be deployed for operations to support the police in their determined efforts to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the society.

Receiving the APCs and other…





Source: Leadership Newspaper