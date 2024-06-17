JUST-IN: Ex-AGF Otunla Dies At 69





Former Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Jonah Ogunniyi Otunla has reportedly died at an undisclosed hospital in the United Kingdom.

Otunla who was born on June 12, 1955 died few days after his 69th birthday.

A source disclosed that the former AGF recently travelled to the United Kingdom for treatment of a yet-to-be disclosed ailment.

“I can tell you that he died in the hours between Sunday June 17 and Monday June 17”, revealed our insider source.

“While alive, he faced prosecution from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“He was being hounded in connection with two cases — the alleged diversion of about N24 billion meant for disengaged staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and N2 billion allegedly received from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“Along the line, he refunded to the Federal Government to the tune of a few billion naira,” the source added.

Otunla, who hailed from Oyo State once served as a board…





Source: Leadership Newspaper