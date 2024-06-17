Nigerian Artiste Kushie Signs Deal With Multra Empire





Fast-rising Afro pop artiste, Oluwaseun Adebisi, popularly known as ‘Kushie’ has signed a historical pact with Multra Empire, a leading innovation and creative company in Nigeria.

The artiste has also announced

the debut of his highly anticipated single titled “My Jigga” slated for release on the June 14, 2024.

Kushie is a versatile and dynamic artist with exceptional talent and creativity, which has garnered him attention and admiration from both fans and industry professionals.

With his unique blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano, his recent contribution to the hit song “Under the Canopy” by Mayokun has been enjoying massive airplay in the Nigerian media and entertainment industry.

Speaking on the new signing, Co-partner of Multra Empire, Anthony Ogamba, noted that “Signing Kushie marks an exciting milestone for Multra Empire. We believe in his incredible potential and are committed to supporting his artistic journey.

"Kushie's unique sound and dedication to his craft makes him a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper