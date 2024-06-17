Nollywood Loses Veteran Actress, Sandra Ikwuegbu, To Leg Cancer 





The Nigerian movie industry, otherwise known as Nollywood, has lost veteran actress, Sandra Ikwuegbu, to the cold hand of death.

It was gathered that the actress died on Sunday, June 16, 2024, after battling leg cancer.

Her colleagues have expressed sadness and gloom over her demise. Movie producer Stanley Ontop wrote: “Popular Nollywood actress/veteran Mrs. Stella Ikwuegbu has passed away. The veteran actress left this world today after battling leg cancer. Rest well, Madam Stella. Nollywood, not again. It’s well. Shalom!

“Ukwu Gi Dia. Why? You scaled through several accidents and all. Eniure/Achiere came, and in less than a week, it took you. Oh my… I feel bad. Stella Ikwuegbu, nenu Jennifer, you didn’t enjoy a thing. Why? Just why? Adieu, Great Actress Extraordinary.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper