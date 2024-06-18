Analyst Faults Osimhen’s Outburst On Finidi





A football analyst Oma Akatugba has faulted Victor Osimhen’s outburst over a claim credited to a former Super Eagles coach Finidi George.

Osimhen who missed Nigeria’s twin World Cup qualification games against South Africa and the Benin Republic had fired back at Finidi over a comment allegedly made by the ex-coach accusing him [Osimhen] of non-commitment to the Super Eagles.

But Akatugba believes the Napoli forward should have handled the situation better and respected Finidi who was one of the former Nigerian footballers who paved the way for the country’s players in Europe.

“So, at least for anything you’ve got to respect all of that. So, based on that, I think Osimhen should have done better,” he said on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

“There are better ways to handle things and I think that he should have done better. If he’s watching this right now, if I were with him, this would be the same thing I would tell him.

“So,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper