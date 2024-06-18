Nigeria Needs $3bn Investment Annually For Next 15 Years To Be Industrialised Nation





In this interview with LEADERSHIP, Country President of Schneider Electric West Africa, Ajibola Akindele, reveals what needs to be done to check rural-urban migration, create economic activities and jobs in rural areas and steps Nigeria needs to take to become an industrialised economy. Excerpts.

Nigeria faces daily rural-urban migration; do you think electrification of the rural areas can curtail it?

Without a doubt, it will curtail it. Now, if you look at countries, the level of development is directly proportional to the amount of power generation that they have. People move from rural areas to urban areas in search of better life, job opportunities, better healthcare, and better education. One of the fundamental reasons why they don’t have that in the rural areas is lack of power. If we can empower people in rural areas and give them the right amount of power, it will create economic activity and migration to the urban areas will decrease.

Nigeria is still grappling with poor…





Source: Leadership Newspaper