Police Arrest 29-yr-old Man For Attempted Murder In Lagos





Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) from the Lagos State Police Command have apprehended a 29-year-old man, Sodiq Ishola for allegedly using a hammer to inflict serious injury to the head of a 65-year-old man in Lagos.

The incident occurred around Pako Bus Stop, in the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The RRS in a post on its official X handle (formerly Twitter) @rrslagos767 said, “The suspect, Sodiq Ishola, 29 years old, was arrested around 8:30 pm Monday at Iyana Ipaja area after he was restrained and arrested from inflicting further injuries to the head of his victim (names withheld).

“Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the suspect and one accomplice trailed the victim and his wife from Lagos Island on a bike to Iyana Ipaja before Ishola descended on him.

“He had inflicted severe injuries to the head of his victim before RRS operatives on patrol arrested him,” the statement noted.

However, It was stated that the victim was rushed to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper