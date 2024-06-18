US Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested For Driving While Intoxicated





American Singer Justin Timberlake, has been arrested in New York City on charges bordering on driving under intoxication.

The Pop Star was nabbed in the early hours of Tuesday in Sag Harbor, an affluent village in Hamptons, a popular summer destination for celebrities on Long Island.

A court official disclosed to BBC that Timberlake is expected to appear in Court and would be officially charged shortly.

Sag Harbor police and Timberlake’s representatives have been contacted by reporters for comment, although no valuable information is received at the time of this report.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Timberlake, 43, who is set to embark on a global tour of his sixth album, “Everything I Thought It Was”, has spoken openly in the past about seeking help for excessive drinking.

Timberlake is also a globally recognised actor, songwriter and one of the best-selling music artists.

He was scheduled to perform two shows in Chicago this weekend, followed by a show in New York’s Madison…





Source: Leadership Newspaper