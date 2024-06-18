Uzodimma Hands 43 Security Vehicles Over To Police





Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has boosted the operations of the police with 32 vehicles and refurbished 11 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) for the command.

At a brief ceremony where he presented the vehicles to the police, Governor Uzodimma said the essence was to enable the operatives to “continue in their efforts towards the fight against crime and criminality and security of lives and property in the state.”

The governor said that making security equipment and facilities functional is vital in the operations of the police.

He said the government has assembled all abandoned police vehicles in the command that were littered all over the state and got them refurbished for further use by the police.

Uzodimma said it is his belief that the repaired APCs and other vehicles would be deployed to the field for operations as a way to support the police in their determined efforts to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the society.

Receiving the vehicles, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper