Aiteo Shuts Down Nembe Field After Oil Leak





Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEPCO), operator of the NNPC/Aiteo Joint Venture on OML 29, has confirmed the detection of an oil leak at its Nembe swamp facility in OML 29, Nembe Kingdom, Bayelsa State.

The company said the leak was reported on Monday, June 17, 2024, during routine operations.

AEEPCO, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that its Oil Spill and Emergency Response Team was immediately activated and all production from OML 29 were shut down as a precautionary measure to mitigate the impact of the incident.

“This is a precautionary measure while mobilising additional resources to contain the spill. The cause of the spill is currently undetermined. However, we are proactively engaging with stakeholders to mitigate the immediate effects,” the statement added.

Commenting on the incident, AEEPCO’s group managing director, Victor Okoronkwo, said: “During our operations on Monday, June 17, 2024, the subject leak was detected. A Joint Investigative…





Source: Leadership Newspaper