Buhari Mourns Passing Of Ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki’s Mother





Former President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the Saraki family over the passing of Chief (Mrs) Florence Morenike Saraki, the mother of Senator Bukola Saraki, the president of the 8th National Assembly, and former Minister of State, Transportation and later Solid Minerals Development, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyat Saraki.

The former president, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said “I am saddened by the demise of Chief Florence Saraki, a strong pillar of the Saraki dynasty and a mother firmly committed to family values and the welfare of the less privileged.

“The commitment and resilience she had shown as she supported the family following the death of the patriarch, Senator Abubakar Olusola Saraki, the Waziri of Ilorin is praiseworthy.”

The former president further described the matriarch of the Sarakis as “a hardworking and people-friendly community leader whose kindness and thoughtfulness towards others is an inspiration,” saying the deceased “will be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper