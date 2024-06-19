Ex-Senate President Saraki Loses Mum





Mrs. Florence Morenike Saraki, mother of President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is dead.

Mrs Saraki died on Tuesday at the age of 89.

Dr. Saraki, who took to his verified X handle to announce the passing of his mother, added that details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared in due course

The former Kwara State governor wrote: “With profound sadness and total submission to the will of Almighty God, I announce the passing of my beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and matriarch, Chief Mrs. Florence Morenike Saraki, who peacefully transitioned today, Tuesday, June 18th, 2024.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared in due course. We appreciate your love, prayers, and support as we mourn Mama’s passing.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper