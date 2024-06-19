Inauguration: Hope Rises For Abia PDP Assembly Member-elect





Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emereuwa, has assured the embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member-elect, Aaron Uzordike, that he will soon be inaugurated but declined to indicate the date for the event.

Last November, the Appeal Court in Lagos validated the victory of Uzordike for Aba North constituency against Destiny Nwagwu of the Labour Party in the March 2023 Assembly election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Emereuwa stated this at a press briefing as part of activities marking the first anniversary of the 8th Assembly, blaming the delay on legal matters initiated by Uzordike and Nwagwu against each other after the judgement.

He said Uzordike had also accused him and other members of the House of refusing to inaugurate him and obtained a court judgement ordering him to swear him (Uzordike) in failing to which they will be jailed.

“So, if I am going by that judgement, I will wait for the court order to swear him…





Source: Leadership Newspaper