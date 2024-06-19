Mega Filling Station Owners Lament Harsh Business Environment





Association of Mega Filling Station Owners of Nigeria (AMFSON) has lamented the harsh business operating environment in the country. It cites rising energy costs to run outlets, huge transportation costs in ferrying products to their stations, and shrinking margins in product sales.

This was even as the association inaugurated its National Executive Committee (NEC) with Chief Davison Nwankwo as the national president.

AMFSON noted that the inauguration of its officials came at a time when the nation is battling epileptic seizures and the high cost of petroleum products.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna after its ordinary general meeting (OGM) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the secretary of the Board of Trustees of AMFSON, Ambassador Kenneth Nwachukwu, it was recalled that AMFSON came into existence in 2010 to protect the interest of its members.

Nwachukwu, therefore, urged AMFSON members to remain united and committed to the association’s cause so that they…





Source: Leadership Newspaper