Tinubu, Others Applauded Over War Against Oil Theft, Vandalism





Stakeholders from the six states of the Niger Delta region and ex-militant leaders have commended President Bola Tinubu, the group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr Mele Kyari and the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse the 111, for securing oil and gas infrastructure and war against oil theft in the region.

The stakeholders who made the commendation yesterday during a crucial meeting of members of the Pipeline Protection Task Force said that despite inheriting a shabby economy and poorly managed oil and gas infrastructure, Tinubu has harnessed the various security apparatus, the NNPCL, the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and others to achieve victories against oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Comrade Fiawei Pathfinder, also known as Osama, the national coordinator of the Anti-Pipeline Vandalism/Oil Theft and Illegal Bunkering Task Force Group, said the NNPCL’s strategy and modus operandi had yielded immense…





Source: Leadership Newspaper