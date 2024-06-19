UNILAG Distance Learning Institute To Launch Alumni Association





The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Distance Learning Institute (DLI) is set to officially launch its Alumni Association.

The inauguration ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on July 27, 2024, at the DLI Faculty Hall aims to ensure inclusivity and reach all past students within and in diaspora.

The initiative led by the Alumni Association Committee is designed to ensure that all past students are informed and effectively engaged in the processes leading to the inauguration and continuation of the process.

The chairman of the Committee, Mr Oluwafemi Olawoyin, emphasised the importance of the event in strengthening the bond amongst the alumni association and the Institute.

“This is a significant milestone for the Distance Learning Institute. Our goal is to create a robust network of alumni who can contribute to the growth and development of our alma mata,” Olawoyin stated.

Consequently, the secretary of the Committee, Mr. Azeez Ogunyemi Roman, has highlighted the efforts made…





Source: Leadership Newspaper