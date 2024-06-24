Ibadan Residents Lament Erratic Power Supply





Residents of various communities in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in the early hours of Monday stormed the office of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) located at Alabebe area to protest against erratic power supply.

The residents who lamented the poor power supply to their communities, blocked part of the busy Ibadan – Iwo Road to press home their demand.

The road is a major route linking Ibadan in Oyo State with Iwo in Osun State.

The residents decried what they described as poor electricity supply to their communities.

Some of the communities affected include Olodo, Monatan, Alabebe, Iyana Church, Lalupon, Eji Oku, Iyana Offa, Adeleye and Lagun.

Others are Adewumi, Trailer Park, Erunmu, Fatumo, Atari and Ile-Igbon.





Source: Leadership Newspaper