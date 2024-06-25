Federal Gov’t Bans Single-use Plastics In MDAs





In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, the Federal Government on Tuesday announced a ban on single-use plastics across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

This decision was revealed by the Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, following a Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Salako emphasised that this ban aligns with the government’s broader plastic waste management strategy.

He stated, “This initiative demonstrates our commitment to addressing the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.”

The minister highlighted the severity of plastic pollution in Nigeria, describing it as “a major issue in our country.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper