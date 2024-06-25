JUST-IN: 6 Weeks After, Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting





President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which reconvened on Tuesday six weeks after the last meeting.

The last FEC meeting was a two-day marathon deliberation, which dealt with a huge number of memoranda on Monday, May 13 and 14.

Tuesday’s meeting is being attended by almost all members of the Cabinet, with the exception of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who were not in the Council Chambers at the commencement of the meeting.

Among those attending the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, among others.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper