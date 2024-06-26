Band A: Court Restrains NERC, Ikeja Electric From Implementing New Tariff





The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has issued an order preventing Ikeja Electric PLC and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) from enforcing the new tariff stipulated in the April 2024 Supplementary Order regarding tariff increases on ‘Bank A’ feeders.

The court ruled on Tuesday that the tariff included those published by Ikeja Electric on April 4, 2024, and the May 2024 Supplementary Order On Tariff Increase On “Band A” published on May 6, 2024, against a firm, Rida National Plastics Limited.

The interim injunction was made by Justice Chukwujeku Aneke after hearing an ex parte application filed by Rida National Plastics’ lawyer Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), F. Giwa Esq and I. Aderibigbe Esq.

The judge resolved that the order will remain in effect until Ikeja Electric and NERC fully comply with Section 51 of the Electricity Act, 2023, and until the hearing and resolution of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

Rida National Plastics is the plaintiff…





Source: Leadership Newspaper