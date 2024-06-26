Chivido2024: OBJ, Govs, Ooni, Soun, Celebrities — See Who’s Who At Davido, Chioma’s Wedding





Afrobeat sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his partner of about six years, Chioma Rowland, have consumated their highly anticipated marriage in Lagos on Tuesday.

The society wedding will certainly continue to be the talk of town for some time to come for many reasons.

The event, held in grand style, attracted a host of dignitaries and celebrities from across Nigeria, making it a memorable and star-studded affair.

The wedding saw the presence of numerous prominent figures, adding an extra layer of glamour to the already prestigious event.

Hereunder is a glimpse of the notable attendees who graced Davido and Chioma’s special day besides the couple’s parents, siblings, and relations:

* Former President Olusegun Obasanjo – A revered elder statesman.

* Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusui, Ojaja II – The esteemed monarch of Ile-Ife, lending royal prestige to the celebration.

* Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye Ghandi, Orumogege III – The iconic monarch of…





