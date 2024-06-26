Mother In-Law’s Death: Govs Pay Shettima Condolence Visit





The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) who is also the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led his counterparts on a condolence visit to Vice President Kashim Shettima upon his return to Abuja, Wednesday evening.

The governors who were joined by former Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, prayed for the peaceful repose of the Vice President’s mother in-law, late Hajiya Maryam Albishir.

They also prayed the Almighty God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding, the Vice President thanked the governors for the show of empathy and support.

Shettima who lauded the unity between the governors and the Federal Government also called for more cooperation and unflinching support for President Bola Tinubu to achieve his set goals and objectives for the nation.





