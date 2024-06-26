Nigeria Records 13,000 New Fistula Cases Each Year — Federal Gov’t 





Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Kelechi Ohiri has disclosed that about 13,000 women in Nigeria come down with obstetric fistula each year.

Dr Ohiri also revealed that there is a huge backlog of unrepaired obstetric fistula cases in the country, saying it might take up to 83 years to close the backlog.

The DG disclosed this during the flag off of the NHIA Fistula-Free Intervention and inauguration of Steering Committee for the programme by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria accounts for 7.5 percent of the two million people living with unrepaired obstetric fistula globally.

“Globally, roughly two million people live with unrepaired obstetric fistula. Roughly, one million are in developing countries and about 100,000 affected by offsetting slavery.

“Here in Nigeria, we account for about 7.5 percent of that number. We have roughly 13,000 new cases each year…





Source: Leadership Newspaper