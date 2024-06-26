Nnamdi Kanu Appeals Court Ruling On Jurisdiction





Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has appealed the June 19 ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja presided by Justice Binta Nyako on his objection to the court’s jurisdiction to try him.

Kanu, through his lead Counsel, Alloy Ejimakor, in a statement said he filed the notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Ejimakor’s statement reads in part, “Earlier today, I filed a Notice of Appeal with the Court of Appeal in Abuja against the 19th June 2024 ruling of Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako, refusing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s application objecting to the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to subject him to trial.

“The grounds of the objection are seven and mostly predicated on provisions of the Constitution, the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022 and other pertinent statutes.”

The Federal Government of Nigeria is the only respondent in the appeal which is expected to be served through its Counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN.

Source: Leadership Newspaper