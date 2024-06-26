Senate Mourns Late Customs Deputy Comptroller Etop Essien





The Senate Committee on Customs and Excise Duties has expressed its condolences to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) following the passing of Deputy Comptroller Etop Andrew Essien.

Essien tragically passed away while making a presentation before the House Committee on Public Accounts at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In a heartfelt message, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Duties, Senator Isah Jibrin, conveyed his shock and sadness at the loss of the Deputy Comptroller of Customs.

He emphasised the importance of the deceased’s dedication to his national duty and his service to Nigeria and the Nigeria Customs.

Senator Jibrin assured that the Senate Committee stands in solidarity with the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the entire customs community, and most importantly, the family of the departed senior Customs officer.

He offered prayers for the deceased, asking for eternal rest, and strength for his family to cope with their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper