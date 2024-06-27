Viral Terrorists Video: Police Warn Against Disinformation





The Police has allayed the fears of Nigerians concerning a trending video depicting a group of persons suspected to be armed terrorists carrying assault rifles and other dangerous weapons which recently gained significant attention in the news and caused widespread concern.

The video also showed the supposed terrorists with a commentary in Hausa language claiming they were migrating from Benin Republic to Nigeria.

However, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement, Wednesday night, said, “After thorough and detailed video graphic analysis conducted by the NPF Cybercrime Centre, it has been confirmed that the video in question was originally created and circulated on 28th May, 2018.

“Our findings reveal that the video was recently reposted with a misleading narrative and deliberate intention to cause unnecessary panic and disruption within the country.”

Adejobi, while urging the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information, strongly…





Source: Leadership Newspaper