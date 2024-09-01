Bauchi Ministry Takes Over Yankari Transport Corporation





Bauchi State Ministry of Works and Transport has officially taken over the affairs of the Yankari Transport Corporation from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

This is in compliance with the decision of the Bauchi State Executive Council (SEC) for the merger of agencies with their relevant ministries.

Receiving a handing over document on behalf of the Ministry of Works, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Engr. Mohammed Hamisu Garba, said the decision to place a “square peg in a square hole” by the Governor Bala Abdulkadir administration was in the best interest of the state.

Hamisu reiterated the commitment of the Ministry of Works and Transport to foster synergy and progress in Yankari Transport Corporation.

He added that the ministry’s doors were open to everyone for ideas in order to sustain smooth running of the corporation and achieve desired goals.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Alh. Yakubu Bello, described the merging of Yankari…





Source: Leadership Newspaper