Atiku Demands Listing Of NNPCL On Stock Exchange





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) be immediately listed on the stock exchange by the Petroleum Industry Act.

Atiku said this in reaction to the NNPCL‘s decision to hand over the Warri and Kaduna refineries to private operators, who are expected to manage and operate them.

“The NNPCL is supposed to have been listed on the stock exchange in line with the Petroleum Industry Act. This would make the company more profitable and enhance transparency and corporate governance.

“Currently, the NNPCL claims to be private, but this is only a ruse to fool the feeble-minded because it remains the ATM of the Federal Government. Anything short of listing the NNPCL on the stock exchange is nothing but a cosmetic development,” he added.

Atiku, in a statement, further stated that the NNPC Limited continues to provide a cover of political protection to the Tinubu government’s policy inconsistency on the payment…





Source: Leadership Newspaper