NNPC Yet To Lift Our Petrol — Dangote Refinery





Dangote Group has denied reports that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is currently lifting petrol from its refinery at N897 per liter.

The group’s Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement on Thursday, said that the company is unable to set the price of petrol until it finalises its arrangement with the NNPCL.

Chiejina said the attention of the group has been drawn to a headline, ‘NNPC lifts Dangote Petrol, sells at N897 per liter.’

“We would like to state that NNPC has not commenced lifting of refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from our Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

“Therefore, the issue of fixing the price of petrol lifted from our refinery does not arise, as we are yet to finalise our contract with NNPC,” the statement read in part.

The company also noted that “the PMS market is strictly regulated, which is known to all oil marketers and stakeholders in the sector,” therefore, “we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper