Ogun LG Polls: Abiodun Lauds Peaceful Conduct As LP Demands Cancellation





Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commended the people of the state for their orderly conduct during the local government election held in the state on Saturday.

However, the state chapter of Labour Party (LP) has rejected the exercise, calling for its total cancellation.

The LP hinged the demand on allegation that the exercise fell short of acceptable standard.

Gov Abiodun gave the commendation while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after casting his vote at the Ita-Osanyin Unit 2, Ward 3 in Iperu-Remo, Ikenne local government area of the state.

The governor who arrived at the polling unit at 11:10 am and voted at 11:22 am, noted that the peaceful atmosphere indicated that the people were ready to elect the candidates of their choice.

“I am confident that when the elections are concluded and the people have expressed their choice through the ballot, everybody will be happy,” Governor Abiodun said.

He acknowledged some challenges in the process, but expressed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper