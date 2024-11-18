2024 Children’s Day: Child Art Project Thrills Tiffany-Annabelle





British-Nigerian artist, Tiffany-Annabelle, has expressed delight at organising a child art project ‘Future Voices: A Child’s Vision in a Changing World’ in the pursuit of spotlighting the voices and expressions of children.

The project is an art initiative and creative endeavour featuring the artwork of 20 talented children from Keren-Happuch International Christian School (KHICS) at an event held at the UNICEF headquarters in Abuja in honour of World Children’s Day.

Guided by this year’s World Children’s Day theme, “Listen to the Future,” Future Voices captures the imagination and insights of children facing a rapidly evolving world filled with profound challenges.

During a special art session led by Tiffany-Annabelle, and accompanied by the school’s proprietor, Mrs Fome Kings-Jack, the children who ranged between 8 and 12 years took on critical issues affecting children’s rights, including climate change, technological transformation and global demographic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper