50 Killed, 170 Kidnapped, N700m Ransom Paid In 7 Months, Kaduna Group Claims





A youth group in Dokan Daji in Southern part of Kaduna, Kaduna State, has appealed to the military authorities to urgently intervene in their communities following incessant devastating attacks that have led to the sacking of about 14 communities by terrorists.

Leader of the group, Aminu Khalid, stated that the persistent attacks had rendered their communities vulnerable, with the region suffering from unchecked violence for years.

According to Khalid, Dokan Karji, the largest community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been particularly affected in recent times.

“Over 50 people have been killed, and more than 170 abducted since April. Many have been held captive for over six months, with over ₦700 million paid as ransom,” Khalid said in a statement issued on Monday.

He appealed to the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa and the Federal Government to deploy military forces to halt the constant kidnapping and killings of residents of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper