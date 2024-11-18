Counter-terrorism: Ribadu Leads Delegation To Chad, Meets President Deby 





The Nigerian Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has met President of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, on Sunday.

Recall that the Chadian government recently pulled out of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), a regional military alliance formed to counter terrorism in the Lake Chad region.

The delegation also had Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, and Force Commander MNJTF, Maj. Gen. Ali Salau, and other senior security officials.

A statement by the MNJTF on its official X handle (formerly Twitter) said the delegation delivered a written message from Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to President Déby.

According to the statement, President Tinubu in the message expressed his heartfelt condolences and unwavering support for the Chadian President and people following the recent terrorist attack on Barkaram Island, which claimed the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper