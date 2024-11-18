Special Duties Ministry Donates Relief Materials To Borno Flood Victims





Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has donated essential relief materials to affected communities and victims of the devastating September 10 flood disaster in Borno State.

The ministry’s delegation was led by its permanent secretary, Dr. Maryam Ismaila Keshinro, who also represented the minister, Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo, who met with Deputy Governor Dr Umar Kadafur at the weekend in Government House, Maiduguri.

Dr Keshinro expressed condolences to the people of Borno State and highlighted the ministry’s commitment to supporting those affected.

“As part of its mandate, the ministry, in solidarity with the government and good people of Borno State, deemed it right to visit, sympathise with you and give you our widow’s might,” she said.

A press statement signed by Francis Mandal on behalf of the Head of Information & Protocol of the ministry reveals that the donated items are 300 bags of 25kg rice, 300 bags of 25kg maize, as well as personal care…





Source: Leadership Newspaper