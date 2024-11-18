Youth Group Kicks Against Calls For Sack Of Defence Minister





The youths in Jigawa State, particularly those under the banner of Jigawa All Progressives Congress (APC) have been urged to exercise restraint and focus on constructive contributions to national security rather than engaging in divisive and baseless campaigns.

The plea came from the Plateau Youths for Sustainable Development in a press release yesterday in Bauchi, where they described as unfortunate and unfounded the calls by a group of Jigawa APC Youths demanding the removal of the minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

The statement signed by the group’s chairman, Comrade Solomon Yanet Ndam, noted that the appointment of Muhammad Badaru Abubakar as Minister of Defence is the best thing that has happened to the country. Hence, it would be an error of judgment if the APC in Jigawa State did not rally support for the Minister of Defence.

“We strongly believe that the security of our nation is a collective responsibility, transcending political, regional, or ethnic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper