Communities Seek More Military Intervention





A youth group in Dokan Daji, Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State, has called on the military for urgent intervention following devastating attacks that have reportedly left over 14 communities overrun by bandits.

The leader of the group, Aminu Khalid, stated that the persistent attacks had rendered their communities vulnerable, with the region suffering from unchecked violence for years.

According to Khalid, Dokan Karji, the largest community in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been particularly affected recently.

“Over 50 people have been killed, and more than 170 abducted since April. Many have been held captive for over six months, with over N700 million paid as ransom,” Khalid said in the statement.

He appealed to the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and the Federal Government to deploy military forces to halt the constant kidnappings and killings by bandits in the area.

Khalid further explained that the relentless attacks have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper