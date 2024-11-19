Group Seeks Federal Gov’t Partnership With Israel To End Terrorism 





A group, the Christian United For Israel (CUFI) Prayer Outreach Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to collaborate with Israel to end terrorism in Nigeria.

Executive Secretary of the group, Dr. Samson Ozovehe made the call on Monday in Kaduna, raising the alarm over the emergence of new terror group ‘Lakurawa.’

According to the Executive Secretary who stated this at the end of the year dinner/a night to honour Israel, he noted that the State of Israel has the technology to end insurgency in Nigeria, disclosing their readiness for partnership.

He said, “Nigeria stands to gain a lot from Israel. They have the technology and military know-how to help Nigeria defeat insurgency that has crippled the economy of our nation”.

“Nigeria must rise and call for help from those that have the technology and defeat insurgency; if not, they will infiltrate this nation in their number and they will cause us more harm.

“I recommend partnership between Nigeria and Israel to defeat…





Source: Leadership Newspaper