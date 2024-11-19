ICPC Tracks N610bn Projects In 22 States





The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has kicked off the phase 7 of the Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Exercise.

The tracking of constituency and executive projects is an initiative of the anti-corruption Commission that began in 2019, focusing on how well money allocated to critical sectors of education, health, agriculture, water resources and power amongst others, by the government are utilised.

ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, said in a statement that the 7th phase, involving 1,500 projects with a total project value of N610billion, commenced on Monday, November 18, 2024, in 22 states across the six geopolitical zones.

The states are Kwara, Niger, Kogi, FCT, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Imo, Abia and Enugu State.

The phase 7 tracking exercise will cut across agencies of government including intervention agencies such as North-East…





Source: Leadership Newspaper