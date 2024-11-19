JUST-IN: PDP Rejects APC’s Victory In Ondo, Vows To Challenge Result In Court





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the outcome of the Saturday, November 16, 2024, governorship election in Ondo State, vowing to challenge the victory of Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in court

The opposition party in Ondo State said legal action against the results of the election was the only option available to it in reversing” the debauchery. We are hopeful that man and God who is the ultimate will give us justice.”

PDP, in a statement in Akure by Ayo Fadaka, special adviser to the PDP governorship candidate in the election, Agboola Ajayi stated that the party “had kept mute and put in process, an investigation of the contents of criminality prosecuted by both APC and the INEC since the conclusion of voting on Saturday 16th November.”

According to the party, “We have uncovered lots of actions undertaken to compromise the electoral desires of the people and sadly, conclude that democracy cannot thrive in an environment where…





Source: Leadership Newspaper