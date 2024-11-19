Wema Bank Empowers 40 SMEs For Global Success At Export Trade Academy





Wema Bank has concluded the first cohort of its Wema Export Trade Academy, empowering over 40 Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with essential skills, insights, and resources for entering and thriving in the global market.

The Academy, which held in Lagos, highlighted the bank’s commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s economic landscape by opening new global opportunities for local businesses.

The Wema Export Trade Academy provides hands-on support for SMEs tackling critical challenges in international trade.

Led by top industry facilitators like Dr. Bamidele Ayemibo, renowned as the “Export Doctor” and a distinguished authority in international trade education across Africa, and Dr. Nduka Udeh, founder of Shoptomydoor and a pioneer in cost-effective global logistics and procurement services, the five-day sessions delved into key areas of export documentation, compliance, financial planning, and risk management.

Participants gained a comprehensive understanding of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper