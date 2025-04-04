Grenade Explosion Kills Scavenger, Injures 3 Others In Lagos





Pandemonium broke out Idi-Araba in Lagos State when a grenade exploded, killing one man with three other persons severely injured.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Taiwo Street, in Idi Araba community in Lagos, resulted in the instant death of a yet-to-be identified scavenger and severely injured three others.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations were ongoing to unravel how the explosives ended up in the hands of civilians.

He said, “A distress call was received around 1:30 p.m., alerting them to a suspected bomb explosion in the area. Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit in Ikeja were immediately deployed to the scene.”

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations have suggested that the grenade explosion was triggered during the scavenger’s attempt to cut open the grenade.

The body deceased has been deposited at a public morgue for autopsy while…





Source: Leadership Newspaper