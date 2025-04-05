Atiku’s Son Denies Political Motive Behind Visit To NSA Ribadu’s Brother





Aliyu Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Turakin Adamawa, has responded to criticism over his recent visit to the Emir of Fufore, Muhammad Sani Ribadu, dismissing claims that it was a political endorsement of the newly created Emirates in Adamawa State.

The visit drew backlash from some loyalists of the former vice president, who interpreted the gesture as a subtle alignment with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s controversial creation of new emirates in the state.

Critics argued the move was designed to weaken the influence of the Lamido of Adamawa, Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, without proper consultation with Atiku, who is the Wazirin Adamawa and second-highest traditional titleholder in the state.

The Emir of Fufore, whom Aliyu visited, is the brother of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu. Notably, Aliyu is married to the NSA’s daughter, further intertwining the families through marriage.

Political analyst Madu…





Source: Leadership Newspaper