Umahi Threatens Legal Action Against Businesswoman Who Accused Him Of Unpaid Contracts, Sexual Harassment





The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has dismissed allegations of sexual harassment and non-payment for supply of political campaign materials, made against him by a businesswoman identified as Tracynither Nicolas Ohiri.

The Minister has demanded proof of the transaction even as he threatened legal action over the allegations.

The Minister disclosed this during his visit to Independence Bridge in Lagos on Thursday, after the ugly experience of traffic gridlock by Lagos residents on Wednesday as a result of rehabilitation works on the bridge.

The Minister, who promised to remain in Lagos until the rehabilitation work was completed, directed all state controllers of works to always obtain approval from the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja before closing any road or bridge for repairs.

“I want to use this opportunity to say that no Controller of Works and no engineer in the Ministry of Works should close the road or close any bridge without getting permission through the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper