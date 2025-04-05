Wike Appoints Justice Dongban-Mensem Board Chairman Of IBB International Golf Club





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has appointed the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, as the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) for the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

This move comes as part of an effort to restore order and efficiency to the club, which has faced internal challenges in recent times.

The inauguration of the newly appointed board took place on Friday at the Minister’s official residence in Life Camp, Abuja.

Justice Dongban-Mensem succeeds General I.B.M. Haruna (rtd) as the chairperson, with notable new members including Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Mrs Grace Ihonvbere, S.L. Ameh (SAN), Hamid Abbo, Admiral Victor Adedipe (rtd), Chief Patrick Chidolue, and Mr Ikokwu.

In light of this reshuffle, former BoT members General Haruna, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Dr Tim Menakaya, and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe will transition into the roles of patrons of the club. However, Chief Philip Asiodu will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper