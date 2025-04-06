Court Fines 30 Sanitation Defaulters In Umuahia





An Abịa State Mobile Sanitation Court sitting in Umuahia, the state capital, has fined 30 environmental sanitation exercise defaulters, discharging four others on health grounds.

During the sitting, the presiding magistrate, Onyinyechi Ibekwe noted with concern that the defaulters could not spare time to join in the exercise despite the wide publicity it was given.

Ibekwe, who cautioned the defaulters to be of good conduct in future, expressed the hope that their case would serve as deterrent to others.

Speaking to journalists after monitoring the exercise, the commissioner for environment, Philmone Ogbonna, described it as a huge success.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Ikechukwu Oriuwa, he said the days of grace for defaulters were over, adding that more punitive measures would be metted to them in future.

Contributing, the House of Assembly committee chairman on environment and urban renewal, Kalu Nwoke, said there was a remarkable improvement over the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper