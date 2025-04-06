Nigeria Bids Farewell To Telecoms Pillar





Nigeria has paid final respects to a man who helped shape the nation’s telecommunications landscape and stood as a pillar of cultural leadership, High Chief Ganiyu Aremu Babayeju-Alemo, the Aare Onakakanfo of Egbaland.

Buried in Gbangba Ijaye, Abeokuta, in accordance with Islamic rites, the late high chief’s life was celebrated in grand fashion at an 8th-day Fidau prayer held on March 18 at the DLK Events Center.

The event brought together a robust assembly of dignitaries, traditional rulers, religious leaders, business executives and loved ones in a tribute to a man whose legacy spans industry and tradition.

A trailblazer in Nigeria’s telecoms sector, High Chief Babayeju-Alemo rose from Chief Technical Officer at IPTC (West Africa) to founding Telecommunications Construction Company (TCC Nigeria Ltd). His leadership helped shape modern telecommunications infrastructure across West Africa.

He also co-founded the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON),…





