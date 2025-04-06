Obasanjo, Southern Govs Mourn Ex-Oyo Gov Olunloyo





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, expressed sadness over the death of the renowned Mathematician and former Oyo State governor, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo whose death occured at the age of 89.

Obasanjo described Olunloyo as “a patriotic Nigerian who stood for justice, peace and progress of the country till his last days on earth.”

In a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Obasanjo lamented that “another notable Nigerian with deep blood of patriotism running in his veins” has exited.

The former President restated as worrisome, the depleting ranks of the nation’s leaders, particularly at this crucial state of the country when their wise counsel and rich experience were greatly needed.

“It was shocking and worrisome because we had lost Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, and now Dr. Olunloyo just in weeks succession. Indeed, the ranks of the nation’s leadership is fast depleting by the loss of our dedicated and resourceful patriots who served…





Source: Leadership Newspaper