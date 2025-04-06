Offa Monarch’s Mother Dies At 94, Kwara Gov Mourns





Alhaja Hawawu Awele Gbadamosi, the mother of the Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, in Offa local government area of Kwara State, is dead.

The monarch’s mother died on Saturday at the age of 94.

The principal private secretary to Olofa of Offa, Idowu Israel, confirmed the death of Alhaja Hawawu in a statement on Sunday morning.

He said the Janazah (burial prayer) will hold on Sunday by 4pm at the Kabiyesi’s residence, Muu Road, Offa, Kwara State.

“Wth total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Olofa’s Palace announce the passing unto Aljannah of the beloved mother of Olofa of Olofa, Alhaja Hawawu Awele Gbadamosi (Iya Ijebu) aged 94 years,” Israel said .

Meanwhile, the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II on the passing of his mother.

The governor, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, conveyed the condolences of the people and government of the state to Oba Esuwoye…





Source: Leadership Newspaper